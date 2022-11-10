Canada’s top doctor encourages wearing masks as hospitals struggle with virus surges

Canada's top public health doctor says wearing masks in addition to other precautions could make it easier for hospitals to cope with a surge of respiratory viruses.

Some doctors, scientists and hospital officials in Ontario (new window) and Manitoba (new window) have asked public health officials to bring back mask mandates as hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of flu (new window), COVID-19 (new window) and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV (new window).

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer, said using masks is a layer of protection against the spread of respiratory viruses.

If it's added to the other layers of protection, including vaccination, then it might actually make a difference in terms of dampening the surge so that the hospitals can cope just a little bit better, Tam said in a news conference Thursday.

RSV, flu above seasonal levels

Both RSV and influenza or flu have increased above seasonal levels, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada's latest FluWatch report (new window).

Staffing shortages and other factors are also putting pressure on hospitals, doctors say. Some pediatric hospitals in particular are hard hit as demand exceeds supply for medications to relieve pain and fever (new window) in young children.

It is up to provincial authorities to decide about mask mandates in their own context, Tam said. But she and her counterparts across the country recommend layering the protection of wearing a mask in crowded places, particularly if they are poorly ventilated.

Other countries have previously encouraged mask wearing (new window) by providing them for free, just as some communities in Canada have done with COVID-19 rapid test kits (new window).

When asked if Canada would provide free masks, Tam said it's an important consideration, but depends on the reasons people have for not wearing masks right now.

Some of it might be the fatigue factor, she said. But there may be differential access to masks and that could be something that could be examined and see if it would make any difference.

Tam noted she hasn't heard of any supply issues with masks and respirators in Canada.

Last month, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said her government would try to prohibit COVID-19 mask mandates in schools (new window).

Make masks readily available

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital, said masks are a helpful tool, and called on public health to do some heavy lifting to facilitate their use.

Strong, meaningful communication, Bogoch said. ... Not just a press conference.

If masks were put in places like schools, the drive through, houses of worship and community centres — just as they are at entrances of hospitals — then people could make smart decisions when they enter indoor places, he said.

I think we can get a lot of people masking in the absence of mandates.

