Inside the takedown of a government employee turned ransomware hacker
An FBI investigation into a criminal ransomware gang believed to be tied to Russia led to a Canadian government employee in Gatineau, the largest cryptocurrency seizure in Canadian history and hundreds of victims around the world.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 27, 2021, two police forces descended on a snowy cul-de-sac in Gatineau, Que., each tasked with an important role in one of the largest-ever ransomware takedowns in Canada.