Sask. man killed defending Ukrainian city from Russian forces, family says

A Saskatchewan farmer who served two tours in Afghanistan has died fighting in Ukraine, family members say.

Joseph Hildebrand, 33, and others in the military unit he was volunteering for were killed over the weekend during a combat mission, the family members said. They said surviving soldiers called them, and are currently guarding the bodies with their Ukrainian colleagues in hostile territory until arrangements can be made to extract them.

We're all here together at the farm, trying to get more information, Hildebrand's brother, Jake, said from his mother's home near the village of Herbert, Sask., located 200 kilometres west of Regina.

I'm 35 years old and have to make arrangements for my brother's body. This is as bad as it gets.

Enlarge image (new window) Saskatchewan man Joseph Hildebrand has died battling Russian forces in Ukraine, say family members. He previously served two tours of Afghanistan. Photo: (Joseph Hildebrand/Facebook)

Jake said he was told his brother was one of a dozen soldiers — some Ukrainian, some from South America and elsewhere — who went on a mission near the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. According to news reports, Russian forces have intensified attacks on the city from multiple directions in the past several days. The remaining 12,000 residents have been without electricity, gas and running water for more than two months.

It's unclear how Joseph Hildebrand died, but Jake was told nine of the 12 men on the mission were killed.

He'll be dearly missed by his mother and three brothers, as well as his partner and her 12-year-old daughter, Jake said.

Jake said his brother was incredibly brave, having enlisted in the Canadian military and serving two tours in Afghanistan. He saw combat, but also worked as a trainer for Afghan forces, Jake said.

Jake said his brother never talked much about Ukraine — they have no ethnic or family ties there — but just decided he wanted to help. He left in June.

He just made up his mind and up and went, his cousin, Carl said.

Carl said Joseph enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was also an extremely hard worker on a local mixed farm operation.

CBC News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for more information.

Jason Warick (new window) · CBC News ·