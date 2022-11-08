Ending Ambassador Bridge blockade by convoy protesters in Windsor, Ont., a ’priority’ for province: OPP lead

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

A senior Ontario Provincial Police superintendent testified Tuesday she was told by top OPP officials days into the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor in February that finding a resolution was an urgent priority for the province as the Freedom Convoy protests continued in Ottawa and other parts of Canada.

Dana Earley, who was in charge of developing and executing a plan to clear the blockade, was speaking on the 19th day of the Public Order Emergency Commission inquiry, which is gathering evidence to better understand the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 to clear people in the protests against pandemic mandates.

Addressing the economic impact, growing crowds and risk to public safety of the blockade, Earley said she was told by two OPP deputy commissioners that Windsor was the priority on Feb. 10.

At the time, the protest in Ottawa was in its second week and the police chief at the time, Peter Sloly, was telling city council he would need 2,000 additional officers to clear the transport trucks parked in the city's core. (new window)

The OPP took over as the lead agency responding to the Ambassador Bridge blockade on Feb. 9, after the Windsor Police Service (WPS) requested support from provincial, federal and nearby municipal police agencies.

The act was invoked after the Ambassador Bridge was cleared on Feb. 13 following a court injunction that led to the clearing of protesters in Windsor.

On Monday, Windsor's deputy chief of police, Jason Crowley, said they did not use the act in the southwestern Ontario city. (new window) Mayor Drew Dilkens said the legislation was extremely helpful in preventing a future blockade.

OPP thought police could end blockade

Earley is a 28-year OPP veteran who was strategic commander of 14 detachments in western Ontario as part of her posting in London before she was appointed critical incident commander at the bridge protest.

Before taking role in Windsor, Earley oversaw the OPP's response to the slow rolls in January and February in the western part of the province, including reviewing intelligence reports that warned about potential blockades at international crossings.

On Feb. 6, Earley oversaw the OPP response to a blockade at the Bluewater Bridge in Lambton County that connects Sarnia, Ont., to Port Huron, Mich.

It was at most two to three hours, said Earley about how long it took to clear up the blockade.

The next day, protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge.

Ontario Provincial Police Supt. Dana Earley responds Tuesday to a question as she appears at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa that's looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act. Photo: La Presse canadienne / Adrian Wyld

On Day 2 of the protest — which blocked truck traffic from using North America's busiest international crossing, which is responsible for nearly a quarter of Canada's trade by land — the WPS asked the OPP for additional resources.

Earley arrived in Windsor on Feb. 10, having arranged for multiple deployments of OPP officers in charge of planning to arrive in the border city to help create a plan to clear the bridge.

She testified there was a policing option that would end the blockade, in contrast to Sloly, who said the week before that I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this.

I still believed and was hopeful that negotiations could occur, said Earley.

'A unified command'

While driving to Windsor from London on Feb. 10, Earley testified she shared a phone call with OPP deputy commissioners Chris Harkins and Rose DiMarco

It was a priority for the province, she said they told her, testifying that her conversations with the WPS helped inform her why the bridge blockade was disruptive.

The increasing size, the economic impacts, the risk to public and officer safety — that was from my awareness from the teleconferences I had been on and discussions with Deputy Chief Crowley, she testified.

Earley said the WPS was very welcoming when she arrived on site.

They also welcomed the experience our organization has in regards to major, prolonged events, said Earley.

Right off the start, it was a unified command.

She said that while Windsor police recognized she had the final say on plans, all decisions were run by the WPS's lead, which allowed for a remarkable team effort.

Enforcement in Windsor could agitate Ottawa protest: OPP

Earley said she did not experience any interference as the critical incident commander from the OPP or the Windsor police.

During a call after the plan was created, Earley said she reconsidered moving forward with it out of fears it would agitate the protest in Ottawa.

Part of that plan was to give a letter signed by Ontario's solicitor general that said they would meet with protesters if they denounced the blockade and left the bridge.

The protesters requested the letter but they did not leave when it was given to them on Feb. 11, Earley testified.

Earley decided to move forward with her enforcement plan, which started on Feb. 12.

Protesters maintain, last winter, the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario. Photo: Evan Mitsui/CBC

That plan used Public Order Units (POU) and Provincial Liaison Teams (PLT), which Earley said should be created in municipal forces like Windsor.

A POU team aims to police large disruptive crowds; the PLT is used to build relationships with disruptive groups.

When the bridge was cleared on Feb. 13, Earley said, the OPP continued to monitor threats online to take back the bridge.

Certainly there was the fear that they would think members were being deployed to Ottawa and they would try to take advantage of that, she said.

Police intercepted a group of people driving transport trucks (new window)on Highway 401 toward Windsor that officers believed planned to block the Ambassador Bridge days after it was cleared and the Emergencies Act was invoked.

When asked if the act had any impact, Earley replied, It's hard to say. She agreed it may have been dissuasive to protesters who might have tried to return to the bridge.

Chris Ensing (new window) · CBC News