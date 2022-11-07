Premier Ford, education workers’ union to hold news conference as strike keeps students out of schools -Live

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The Ontario government and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) are each holding morning news conferences Monday as students across the province remain out of school for a second day due to an ongoing strike by education workers.

Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are scheduled to speak to media at 9 a.m. ET Queen's Park, where a demonstration against the legislation that imposed a contract on 55,000 provincial education workers and took away their right to strike will also take place.

CUPE has scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. to discuss the pushback to Bill 28.

The union's national president will be joined by national and provincial labour leaders including representatives from the Canadian Labour Congress and the Ontario Federation of Labour.

You can watch news conferences live in this story.

The protest comes as CUPE, the provincial government, parents and students await a decision by the Ontario Labour Relations Board on the legality of the strike that began Friday, when thousands of workers walked off the job.

CUPE says its education-worker members will remain off the job regardless of the labour board's decision.

The government is seeking a ruling that their walkout is illegal, while CUPE contends the job action is a form of legitimate political protest.

Board Chair Brian O'Byrne heard arguments over the course of 16 hours on Saturday and another eight hours on Sunday, before promising to come to a decision as quickly as possible.

The strike closed numerous schools across the province Friday and even more are set to shut on Monday should the work stoppage continue.

