Lives of postwar German immigrants to Waterloo Region documented in new book

A new book made up of a collection of oral histories from German-speaking immigrants to Waterloo Region is helping shine a light on local history.

Germans of Waterloo Region focuses on the stories of 120 immigrants from German-speaking countries — including Poland, Austria and Germany — who arrived in Waterloo Region immediately after the Second World War.

These experiences were life-changing. Literally life-changing, said James Skidmore, a professor and director of the Waterloo Centre for German Studies at the University of Waterloo.

He said it's important to document the experiences of the new immigrants from all those years ago.

We've helped German Canadians [in Waterloo Region] understand their own history through their oral history. Secondly, it would also help others understand what the experience of this group of migrants was like and through that, understand what the migration experience can generally be like, he said.

Skidmore said all the stories shared came with a deep a sense of loss.

They were forced out of their traditional homelands with their families who lived for generations, and coming to Canada, they lost all of that, he said.

So many came to the Waterloo region, partially because there was a sense, well at least, there would be some similarity with some of the older population of German Canadians who were already present.

These performers were part of a travelling carnival group in Germany during the late 1950s. Photo: (Photo by Dagmar Schilha, Germans of Waterloo Region)

The book also includes a foreword from a former Toronto-based German consul, Walter Stechel.

These memories are more important today than ever, he wrote. We want to understand their motivation for emigration to Canada, their fate in the new homeland and the way they participate in two cultures.

Skidmore said the hope is stories from the older generation will help Canadians with German ancestry feel more connected to their family's history.

The book includes 14 essays co-written by professors and graduate students at the Waterloo Centre for German Studies.

Skidmore said a team of about 200 people was involved in the researching, writing and editing process for the book.

