Trudeau condemns Ontario government’s intent to use notwithstanding clause in worker legislation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is condemning the Ontario government's intent to use the notwithstanding clause as part of a controversial education bill that would impose a contract on provincial education workers.

His comments come Tuesday morning as the Ontario legislature continues an early session called by the Ford government to speed up passage of the Keeping Students in Class Act that would impose a contract on education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and prevent them from striking.

CUPE has said they will explore every avenue to fight the bill, but the government said it intends to use the notwithstanding clause to keep the eventual law in force despite any constitutional challenges.

The clause allows the legislature to override portions of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms for a five-year term.

Using the notwithstanding clause to suspend workers' rights is wrong, Trudeau told CBC News, adding collective bargaining negotiations need to happen respectfully despite any difficulty that arises.

The suspension of peoples' rights is something that you should only do in the most exceptional circumstances, and I really hope that all politicians call out the overuse of the notwithstanding clause to suspend peoples' rights and freedoms.

The legislation comes after CUPE said its 55,000 education worker members would walk off the job Friday despite the legislation. It's not clear if the walkout would last more than one day.

Ontario education workers vow to walk off job despite anti-strike legislation

Ontario MPPs gathered in an early-morning session to pass legislation aimed at preventing a strike by education workers. The Progressive Conservative government promises to use the notwithstanding clause to enforce the legislation.

However, the legislation sets out a strike ban with fines of up to $4,000 per employee per day and $500,000 for the union, with the union promising to foot the bill for any such fines.

In response to the walkout, the Toronto District School Board has said it would close schools for in-person learning, citing concerns over safety.

In a letter dated Monday, the Ontario Liberals have requested the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly look into comments made by Education Minister Stephen Lecce as a breach of parliamentary privilege, citing Lecce's presumed passage of the bill on multiple occasions after the bill was introduced.

