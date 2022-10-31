Ontario education workers will be off the job Friday despite anti-strike legislation, CUPE says

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

CUPE officials say none of their members will be at work on Friday and will hold a province-wide protest regardless of Ontario's proposed anti-strike legislation.

At a news conference Monday, the union representing Ontario education workers said members will withdraw their labour in protest of the move by the province, which they called a monstrous overreach.

The union held the news conference hours after the provincial government announced it plans to bring in legislation to block the potential job action.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is set to speak with reporters a short time later, at 2 p.m. ET. You can watch his remarks live above.

As for whether the job action will run longer than one day, union officials said that remains to be seen.

The union also said it will come up with financial support for any consequences that workers might face for striking in the face of the legislation.

On Sunday, education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) gave the required five days' notice for job action, positioning 55,000 workers — including educational assistants, custodians and early childhood educators, but not teachers — to go on full strike as early as Friday.

Several Ontario school boards have said they will shut down schools if support staff withdraw their services.

The anti-strike legislation bound for Queen's Park on Monday would block that job action, but it's unclear for how long.

The government and education workers returned to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon but there doesn't appear to have been any progress since.

Officials said the province's offer put forward Sunday would have provided only a nickel more for each worker, giving the union an ultimatum. Instead of the government holding a negotiation, officials said they learned the government intended to legislate against a strike if the union didn't acquiesce.

If Stephen Lecce cared about kids, he wouldn't have handed $200 to parents, said CUPE member Laura Walton, dressed in a Rosie the Riveter Halloween costume, an American character representing women who worked in factories and shipyards during the First World War — a choice she said was intended to send a message.

Still, she said, negotiations aren't done.

CBC News