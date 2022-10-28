First Nations leaders, Olympic committees set to give update on Vancouver 2030 bid

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

First Nations leaders and Olympic officials are set to give an update Friday morning on their bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in B.C.

Leaders from the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) nations, as well as members of the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee are holding a news conference at the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame in Vancouver to discuss the bid.

The news conference will start at 11 a.m. Pacific time.

On Thursday, the B.C. government announced (new window) it would not be supporting the proposal, which leaves the bid — led by the four First Nations, Olympic committees, and the municipalities of Vancouver and Whistler (new window) — on thin ice.

In a statement, the province cited the billions of dollars (new window) associated with hosting the Olympics, and the risk of not being able to address other pressing issues for British Columbians, as part of the reasons behind the decision.

B.C. is already set to host the 2025 Invictus Games and Vancouver is one of 16 North American host cities for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup.

CBC News