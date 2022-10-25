At least 2 Canadian women and their children repatriated from ISIS detention camp

At least two Canadian women have left a detention camp in Syria holding ISIS fighters and their family members, CBC News has learned.

The women crossed from the al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria headed for northern Iraq on Tuesday morning with an unknown number of children, according to multiple sources.

The intention is that the women and children will be repatriated to Canada, the sources said.

A source with direct knowledge of the file said they received information that Canadian Kimberly Polman is out of the camp and her tent has been taken down.

Polman told CBC's The Passionate Eye last year that she was in a "terrible place" (new window) when she was found online by the ISIS member who later became her husband.

WATCH / Canadian Kimberly Polman explains why she joined ISIS

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Canadian Kimberly Polman explains why she joined ISIS: The Return: Life After ISIS

1 year agoDuration0:48When Kimberly Polman's children grew up, she found herself alone. She met an ISIS member online and he said, Come where you're actually loved, where you're actually needed.

A five-year old orphaned Canadian girl (new window)was also reunited in Canada in 2020 after her family was killed in an air strike.

An outside source helped repatriate a child last year from the same detention camp. U.S. diplomat Peter Galbraith helped free a 4-year-old Canadian girl in March 2021 (new window) and called on Canada to repatriate all of the children still stranded there.

The Canadian government months later issued an emergency passport to the mother (new window) of the 4-year-old so she could return home to Canada and reunite with her daughter.

Canada's position has been that it will not send consular assistance to meet these women, citing security reasons, even though a number of other western countries have done so.

Last year, when the 4-year-old was freed, Global Affairs Canada said that given the security situation on the ground, the Government of Canada's ability to provide any kind of consular assistance in Syria remains extremely limited.

But the department said consular officials were actively engaged with Syrian Kurdish authorities to seek information on Canadians in their custody.

WATCH / The Canadian mothers inside an ISIS detention camp

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

The Canadian mothers inside an ISIS detention camp

2 years agoDuration2:11As word spreads in the al-Roj Syrian detention camp for families of ISIS fighters that a four-year-old Canadian girl was freed, other mothers grapple with sending their own children to safety. Some say they couldn't survive without them, while others beg Canada to bring them to safety.

At least 23 Canadian children — most of them under the age of six — remained in detention camps in Syria, according to Human Rights Watch estimates in March 2021.

Many are living in al-Roj and al-Hol, where hundreds of adults and children have died from the fighting in the region, or from a lack of medical care or unsanitary conditions, the group said.

France repatriated 40 children and 15 women from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria last week. Australia's government has said it's preparing to repatriate Australian women and children of Islamic state fighters from detention camps.

As of last year, Kazakhstan has repatriated more than 600 of its citizens, mostly women and children, along with some suspected ISIS fighters. Russia took into custody dozens of orphans. Finland freed six children and two mothers last year.

The Belgian government says it plans to repatriate dozens of children and is considering accepting some women with children on a case-by-case basis.

CBC News has requested confirmation from Global Affairs Canada about the repatriation underway and is awaiting a response.

More to come...

Ashley Burke (new window), Margaret Evans (new window), Stephanie Jenzer (new window) · CBC News ·