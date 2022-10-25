Equity on ice

Tears well up in Tracey Arnold’s eyes when she thinks about the first time her coaches presented her with a Team Canada jersey.

It was a childhood dream come true. But as proud as she is to wear the Maple Leaf, Arnold also feels a sense of sadness when she pulls the Canadian sweater on.

In 2018, Hockey Canada gave the national women’s Para hockey team jerseys that had originally been made for the national women’s stand-up team, according to the coach of the women’s Para team. Their volunteer staff had to remove the old name bars before giving them to their players. She said the team received another batch of jerseys from Hockey Canada in 2014 that were used.

Karissa Donkin, CBC News