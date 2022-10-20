After failing to heed intelligence, Ottawa police were left ’floundering,’ Emergencies Act inquiry hears

One of the top officers at the Ottawa Police Service says the force should have paid closer attention to intelligence that suggested the Freedom Convoy protesters planned to stay past two days — and city police were left floundering after the first weekend.

There was a failure to appreciate, Patricia Ferguson, acting deputy chief of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), told the Public Order Emergency Commission on Thursday.

The commission is studying whether the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to move the protesters was justified.

One of the questions the public inquiry has been digging into is whether Ottawa police shrugged off signs that the protesters planned to entrench themselves.

On Wednesday, the inquiry heard that the Ontario Provincial Police intelligence bureau had warned that a mass anti-government protest could be headed to Ottawa in early January.

Supt. Pat Morris, who heads the OPP's Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau, testified that by Jan. 20 — more than a week before the Freedom Convoy protests began — the OPP believed the protest would be a long-term event.

Evidence presented at the commission also showed that police and city officials had received a warning from the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association that someone from the Canada United Truckers Convoy had reached out looking to book hotel rooms for at least 30 days.

WATCH | Ottawa police should have 'given more credibility' to information on convoy protest plans





Ottawa police acting deputy chief says Ottawa police should have 'given more credibility' to information on convoy protest plans

3 hours agoDuration0:20Patricia Ferguson explains that Ottawa police should have taken the information they had around how long the protestors planned to stay in the city more seriously.

An email entered into evidence Thursday showed that even some within the Ottawa Police had a sense that the convoy headed to Ottawa was unlike other protests.

The goal of the convoy is to remain in Ottawa until the restrictions are repealed, said one email, dated Jan. 21, from the force's events planning unit.

That email also said the protesters were raising large amounts of money through their GoFundMe page.

But Ferguson said Ottawa police acted under the assumption that the crowds would clear out after the first weekend.

We weighed the information and the intelligence we had and that was the plan was developed based on what our best assessment of that was, she said.

No new plan after first weekend

Commission lawyer Frank Au asked Ferguson what she would have done differently leading up to the first weekend in hindsight.

I suppose we would have given more credibility to the information and the intelligence telling us there was a faction that [they] were planning on staying for a much longer period of time, Ferguson replied.

Under cross examination, Chris Diana, a lawyer for the OPP, asked Ferguson about reports dubbed Project Hendon that had been passed on to Ottawa police and then-OPS chief Peter Sloly.

Ferguson said that while she received a report in late January, she did not become aware of Project Hendon until early February.

In my position as a strategic kind of adviser in this role, I was not reading those reports, per se, said Ferguson.

Ferguson, who was in charge of community policing at the time of the protests, said the OPS's original contingency plan only extended to noon on Monday, Jan. 31.

By then, it became clear to the force that protesters would not be moving of their own violation.

We had been talking about demobilization plan up until that point, and clearly that was not the plan that was going to be required, Ferguson said Thursday.

They still didn't have a new plan by Feb. 4, a week after protesters and their vehicles had first rolled into the city, because the force was putting out fires and dealing with staffing, Ferguson testified.

We had a period after that first weekend where I say we were orienting ourselves, I think we were floundering a little bit in terms of our staffing, in terms of our ability to really take stock of what was going on and then move forward and come up with a plan to get out of it, said Ferguson.

We lost some time there.

Ferguson said a plan was not put on paper until Feb. 9, more than a week after the protesters arrived.

By that point, the atmosphere at police headquarters had become tense.

According to Ferguson's handwritten notes, Sloly said during a meeting that if anyone undermined the plan, he would crush them.

I was aghast, she testified.

Ferguson said that leading up to the first weekend of the protest, OPS staffing was hindered by sickness and it was already difficult to fill shifts.

I would describe us as being on our knees, said Ferguson. Staffing was, I would say, our number one Achilles heel in all of this.

WATCH | Ottawa police acting deputy chief questioned about truck convoy response





