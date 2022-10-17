Armoured vehicles from Canada delivered to Haiti as police face off against gangs

A Canadian military plane delivered armoured and tactical vehicles from Canada to Port-au-Prince on Saturday, in support of Haitian police locked in a conflict with armed gangs.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Saturday evening that, in a joint operation, U.S. and Canadian air forces helped deliver three Mine-Resistant, Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicles and three commercial pattern armoured vehicles. The vehicles were purchased by the Haitian government from a Canadian company.

This equipment will assist the [Haitian National Police] in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera, according to a joint statement issued by top foreign and defence officials on both sides of the border.

Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry recently called for international support to help in a fight against armed criminal gangs. In the past few weeks, the gangs have set up blockades, leading to a crisis in fuel supply.

We wish to see our neighbours like the United States, like Canada, take the lead and move fast, Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the U.S., said earlier this week.

Henry had called for a specialized armed force to help Haitian police counter gangs who have been blocking the Varreux fuel terminal, located north of Port-au-Prince, since last month.

Canada is closely monitoring the security situation and will continue to support Haitian-led efforts to put an end to the crisis, according to the statement from Global Affairs Canada. We will continue to help Haiti's citizens. They have shown incredible strength and resilience in the midst of complex challenges in their country.

WATCH | The growing humanitarian crisis in Haiti:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Haiti in the grips of humanitarian crisis as gangs block main fuel terminal

3 days agoDuration1:57Daily life for many Haitians has been thrown into turmoil as gang violence and soaring inflation make it difficult to access basic necessities like water, food and fuel. Canada is among the countries grappling with how to respond.

An alliance of armed groups known as the G9 and Family recently made demands of the Henry government, including an amnesty and cabinet seats. Gang violence in Haiti kills hundreds of civilians each month.

The news Canada would be sending vehicles was first reported in the Miami Herald (new window) and in Haitian publications, including Le Nouvelliste (new window), on Friday.

The Herald also reported the U.S. would support a call from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for the creation of a rapid reaction force to help Haitian police.

Demonstrators in Haiti have also blocked access to the capital to demand Henry's resignation amid violence, a cholera outbreak and severe hunger. As well, fuel prices have risen since the government announced a cut to subsidies earlier this fall.

Christian Paas-Lang (new window), Evan Dyer (new window) · CBC News ·