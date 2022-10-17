City of Ottawa, police officials to appear at Emergencies Act inquiry this week

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The public inquiry into the government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act will have its third day of hearings on Monday.

The inquiry comes eight months after the government used the act as part of an effort to disperse protests that had deadlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is holding hearings for six weeks, sitting every day from 9:30 a.m. ET until 6 p.m. or later, as required.

This week, Canadians can expect to hear from City of Ottawa officials — including Mayor Jim Watson — and officials from the city's police, as well as the Ontario Provincial Police.

Last week, the hearings kicked off with the various parties — including the federal government, some provinces, police, and convoy protest leaders — introducing their positions before testimony began in earnest on Friday. Ottawa residents, business owners and city councillors were among the first to testify.

Former Ontario Superior Court justice Paul Rouleau, now a judge on the Ontario Court of Appeal, is leading the inquiry.

The commission expects to hear from the following witnesses this week:

Steve Kanellakos (City of Ottawa) Serge Arpin (City of Ottawa) Jim Watson (City of Ottawa) Diane Deans (City of Ottawa) Patricia Ferguson (Ottawa Police Service) Craig Abrams (OPP) Carson Pardy (OPP) Pat Morris (OPP)

