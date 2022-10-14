How the Working for Workers Act could empower employees in Ontario

Some workers in Ontario may soon learn whether and how their employers are monitoring how they work — and privacy expert Lauren Reid says companies should keep the humanity of their workers in mind.

Treat people like humans, she told The Current's (new window) Matt Galloway. "Look at outcomes, not necessarily just inputs."

If people are accomplishing what they're supposed to be accomplishing, give them some flexibility.

As of this week, Ontario employers with 25 or more employees are required to have an electronic monitoring policy — and they must disclose it to their staff within 30 days.

It's part of the Working for Workers Act, which was passed in April but came into effect on Tuesday.

According to a Feb. 24 news release by Ontario's Ministry of Labour (new window), the policy must include information on whether the employer electronically monitors its workers — and if so, provide a description of how and in what circumstances the employer does this.

Employers must also disclose the purpose of collecting information, according to the release.

Ontario is currently the only province in Canada with legislation on employee monitoring. Though Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia require employers to disclose data collection under privacy laws.

Reid said employee monitoring tends to fall into three categories — two of which the employees are normally aware of.

The third category consists of usually very intrusive surveillance that includes software that might flag employees as unproductive or send worker activity to their boss.

We saw a lot more of it in the pandemic as people shifted to working from home, and this 'bossware' is being installed so that employers can keep track of what you're doing it … and whether you're being productive, she said.

Some bossware functions could include tracking an employee's screen, reading their direct or private messages, monitoring what they post on social media, or even tracking their keyboard's keystrokes or how they move their mouse, Reid explained.

The law does not prevent them from doing anything, or give them any guidance on what they're supposed to do or stop doing.-Lauren Reid, president of The Privacy Pro

Some of these products even brag about their monitoring services being like watching a YouTube video.

Empowering employees

The Working for Workers Act compels employers to be transparent with their employees about what they're doing — but that's pretty much it, says Reid.

The law does not prevent them from doing anything, or give them any guidance on what they're supposed to do or stop doing, she said.

She said the Act can empower employees and help them make informed decisions.

Imagine you step away to deal with a kid because you're working at home and your mouse [isn't moving], she said.

They're actually quantifying that and saying 'you wasted this amount of time.' So once employees are aware of this, they can seek help in other ways.

Just the act of being transparent can also be enough to change the employer's behaviour, according to Reid.

Sometimes, this is a side effect and sometimes it was done with good intentions, she said. It was the pandemic, people were working from home, people lost … the ability to go look over someone's shoulder.

I don't believe that companies were just, you know, 'let's encroach on people's rights.' I think that these were things done with good intent that had unintended consequences.

The Act could also convince employers worried about employee backlash to reconsider using these technologies.

[If] it's pretty clear, even to a little kid, ... what you're doing would be offensive, then you shouldn't do it anymore, said Reid.

Mouhamad Rachini (new window) · CBC Radio with files from CBC News. Produced by Kate Cornick.