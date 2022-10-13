Documents introduced at the Emergencies Act inquiry will tell ’quite the story,' lawyer says

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

The commission's official launch this morning kicks off what's anticipated to be a politically tense six weeks as the inquiry hears from federal government representatives about why they felt they had to invoke the never-before-used Emergencies Act, and from those who feel it was a step too far.

The commission — officially titled the Public Order Emergency Commission — will also introduce thousands of documents over the next six weeks.

Lawyer Paul Champ, who is representing a coalition of community associations and business improvement areas in downtown Ottawa, has seen some of those documents already. While he's prohibited from talking about their contents, he said they aren't flattering to the various levels of government and law enforcement involved.

I think there's going to be a very disturbing story to be told, he said.

I think we're going to see where some of the balls are dropped. We're gonna see that there were a lot of disagreements, there were a lot of arguments and dysfunction between key actors. And it's going to be quite the story.

Champ said his clients aren't going to take a position about the invocation of the Emergencies Act. He said they want to make sure the official record reflects what people in Ottawa experienced over the three weeks when protesters were using trucks and other vehicles to blockade some of the city's main arteries and neighbourhoods.

I don't think people really quite get how traumatized, and quite frankly terrorized, the people of Ottawa were, he said.

"Public services were completely interrupted. Ambulances had a hard time getting downtown. Buses were stopped, Para Transpo (new window) was stopped. Senior citizens, people with disabilities were significantly impacted.

People were hostages in their own homes. And we want to make sure that that story is told.

Trudeau defends decision to invoke Emergencies Act

The commission is the first of its kind in Canada and is a legal requirement under the Emergencies Act. Through an order-in-council, the commission has been directed to examine the circumstances that led to the declaration of a public emergency and to examine the following issues:

The evolution and goals of the convoy and blockades, their leadership, organization and participants.

The impact of domestic and foreign funding on the protests, including money from crowdsourcing platforms.

The impact, role and sources of misinformation and disinformation associated with the protests, including the role played by social media.

The impact of the blockades, including their economic impact.

And the actions of police and other responders prior to and after the declaration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has continued to defend his government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 (new window), saying it was necessary to get the situation back under control.

Invoking the act gave authorities new powers, including the authority to ban travel to protest zones, prohibit people from bringing minors to unlawful assemblies and commandeer tow trucks.

That's exactly what we did, Trudeau told a news conference Wednesday.

The convoy blockades of last winter massively disrupted the lives of Ottawa residents, of people relying on supply chains that come across the borders. It was something that Canadians experienced with real concern, which was why we moved forward with measures that are not to be taken lightly.

Hatim Kheir, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, said he believes the government didn't meet the legal threshold for invoking the act, making those measures enforced under the law illegitimate.

The government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is a threat to our our very system of government, he said.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom is one of many organizations that have standing at the commission. Standing gives these organizations certain privileges in the inquiry process, such as the ability to suggest witnesses or cross-examine them. It also means they are given advance notice of documents being submitted into evidence.

Commission getting access to high-level documents

While the commission's eventual recommendations won't carry much legal weight, Kheir said the testimony of witnesses and the evidence that will be put on the record — coupled with the fact that it's going to be livestreamed daily — will bring clarity to what happened last February.

The government is going to have to face the reality of attempting to justify its actions, he said.

It's not going to have force of law, but it can have a persuasive effect. It's also going to be informative to the public.

Former Ontario Superior Court justice Paul Rouleau has been chosen to lead the inquiry. At his request, the Liberal government has waived cabinet confidence on documents related to its invocation of the act. It's only the fourth time in Canada's history that a public inquiry has been given access to such high-level documents.

A lawyer for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which is taking the government to court over its use of the Emergencies Act, said she fears those sensitive documents won't be made public.

We are going into the commission with an open mind but, in our view, the government has yet to prove that the legal threshold to invoke the act was met, Cara Zwibel told a news conference Wednesday.

And the burden is on them. Not the other way around.

The commission is expected to hear from 65 witnesses over the next six weeks, including Trudeau, cabinet ministers, government officials from Ontario and Alberta and convoy organizers, including Tamara Lich and Pat King.

The commission also will hear from a number of police and security officials, including former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, the head of Canada's spy agency David Vigneault and the head of the government's Integrated Threat Assessment Centre.

Rouleau will kick off the proceedings with an opening statement around 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by presentations and overview reports by the commission's lawyers which will summarize preliminary facts.

During its first phase, scheduled to wrap on Nov. 25, the commission will meet for six weeks. After the first phase ends, the commission will begin a policy phase during which it will host roundtables with policy experts.

Rouleau's final report is due in February — an undertaking the commission acknowledges will be taxing.

The commission is not aware of any precedent for a public inquiry of this breadth being conducted over this short a period of time, reads a document on the commission's website.

The commission acknowledges this challenge.

