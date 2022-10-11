Ukraine’s president to ask G7 leaders for more arms after deadly Russian strikes

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask the leaders of the G7 to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country.

New missile strikes killed at least one person in the southeastern town of Zaporizhzhia and left part of the western city of Lviv without power, officials said, after Ukraine woke up to the wailing of air raid sirens for a second day.

Other parts of the country remained blacked out after the cruise missile attacks on Monday, which officials said killed 19 people in the biggest air raids since the start of the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, under domestic pressure to ramp up the conflict as his forces have lost ground since the start of September, said he ordered the strikes as revenge for an explosion that damaged Russia's bridge to annexed Crimea.

Kyiv and its allies condemned Monday's attacks, which mainly hit civil infrastructure such as power stations. Missiles also landed in parks, tourist sites and busy rush-hour streets.

Recent strikes could amount to war crimes: UN

The United Nations human rights office says Russian missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday were particularly shocking and could amount to war crimes.

Damage to key power stations and lines ahead of the upcoming winter raises further concerns for the protection of civilians and in particular the impact on vulnerable populations, spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters at a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

We have to stress that intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects — that is, objects which are not military objectives — amount to a war crime, she added.

Setbacks, desperation behind increased Russian attacks: experts

Russia says the increase in missile strikes against Ukraine were a response to an attack on a vital Russian bridge in occupied Crimea. But experts say Vladimir Putin's motivations are also linked to setbacks on the battlefield and a desperate gamble to turn things around.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will convene virtually later on Tuesday to discuss what more they can do to support Ukraine and to listen to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has called air defence systems his No. 1 priority, something Biden has already promised to provide.

G7 leaders may also warn Belarus, a close Russian ally, against closer involvement in the war after Minsk said on Monday it was deploying its soldiers with Russian forces near Ukraine in response to what it said was a clear threat to Belarus from Kyiv and its backers in the West.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told France Inter radio on Tuesday that G7 heads of state would probably warn Belarus, which is already used by Russia as a logistics base and as a platform from which to fire missiles, not to get more involved.

Russia has crossed another line with a tactic that doesn't involve fighting on the battlefield but carrying out indiscriminate bombings and since yesterday deliberately hitting civilian targets on all Ukrainian territory, said Colonna.

That is a violation of the rules of war and international law, she went on, saying that France had agreed to ramp up weapons supplies to Kyiv after Monday's attack.

Russia warns West

Russia's deputy foreign minister warned that Russia would respond to the West's growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict.

We warn and hope that they realize the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Tuesday.

The broad avenues of Kyiv were largely deserted after air raid sirens resounded as the Tuesday morning rush hour was beginning — the same time that Russian missiles struck on Monday. Residents took cover again deep in the underground metro, where trains were still running.

Viktoriya Moshkivski, 35, her husband and their two sons were among hundreds of people waiting for the all-clear in the Zoloti Vorota station, near a park where a missile ripped a crater next to a playground on Monday.

[Putin] thinks that if he scares the population, he can ask for concessions, but he is not scaring us. He is pissing us off, Moshkivski said as her sons, Timur, 5, and Rinat, 3, sat by her side on a sleeping bag, the younger playing with a King Kong action figure.

Russia said it continued to launch long-range airstrikes on Ukraine's energy and military infrastructure on Tuesday, although the attacks did not seem as intense as the day before.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the main targets were energy facilities.

They've hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones today. These are war crimes planned well in advance and aimed at creating unbearable conditions for civilians — Russia's deliberate strategy since months, he wrote on Twitter.

In Lviv, Reuters reported three explosions in the city shortly after noon local time on Tuesday.

As a result of the missile strike, 30 per cent of Lviv is temporarily without electricity, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the water supply had also been interrupted in two districts of the city.

In Zaporizhzhia, apartment blocks have been struck overnight at least three times in the past week, killing civilians while they slept. Moscow has denied intentionally targeting them.

The city remained under Ukrainian control after Russia occupied most of the surrounding province, among four partially occupied regions that Moscow claims to have annexed this month.

