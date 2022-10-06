Ottawa woman sues Jacob Hoggard for $2.8M after Hedley frontman found guilty of sexually assaulting her

The Ottawa woman who was sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard in a 2016 incident is suing him for $2.8 million, according to documents obtained by CBC News.

The woman filed the lawsuit, dated Oct. 3, 2022, with Ontario's Superior Court of Justice. The statement of claim says that the woman suffered damages and losses as a direct result of the encounter with the Hedley frontman.

Some of the cited losses include a negative impact on her physical and mental health, an inability to finish high school and earn an income, and the impairment of her ability to develop normal relationships.

Hoggard's criminal lawyer referred to the lawsuit during the sentencing hearing Friday, noting he has not yet been served with the document.

A statement of defence has not yet been filed.

Hoggard in court Thursday

A jury found Hoggard, born and raised in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm in June. The incident took place in a Toronto hotel room in 2016. Hoggard is in court Thursday for the sentencing hearing.

But jurors found him not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan. Neither woman can be identified under a publication ban.

Hoggard, 38, had pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm — one related to each complainant — and one count of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16.

During the trial, Crown prosecutors alleged Hoggard repeatedly raped the two complainants in separate incidents in the fall of 2016. They also alleged he groped the teen after a Hedley concert in April 2016, when she was 15.

The defence argued that the groping never happened, and that Hoggard had consensual sex with each of the complainants.

Support is available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website (new window) or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database (new window). ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

The Canadian Press with files from CBC News