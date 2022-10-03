How to watch CBC’s 2022 Quebec election night special and get live results

Quebecers vote for their next government on Oct. 3 and CBC News will bring you the latest results and analysis across all of our platforms.

Here's how to follow on radio, television and online on election night.

How to follow and stream on TV

Tune in to our election night coverage on CBC Television, CBC News Network and CBC Gem starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Debra Arbec will host the show that starts at 7:30 p.m. and will feature analysis from columnist Emilie Nicolas and Christian Bourque, executive vice-president of Léger.

The CBC's Sudha Krishnan and Douglas Gelevan will help walk us through the results as they start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

We'll check in with our reporters at the five major party headquarters across the province.

There will also be a streaming version of the show with ASL also starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBC Gem, as well as online.

WATCH | Debra Arbec on what's planned for election night:

How to listen

On CBC Radio One, you can join Breakaway host Alison Brunette, Daybreak host Sean Henry and the CBC's Shawn Lyons for a provincewide radio special.

The show will set up what's at stake in this election starting at 7:29 p.m ET and will have live results and analysis after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Tune your radio to your local CBC Radio One station to listen or download the CBC Listen app (new window) to stream online.

How to follow online

Our digital team will bring you all of the biggest breaking news stories of the evening from across the province at cbc.ca/news (new window), cbc.ca/quebec (new window) and on the CBC News app.

Once the polls close, you can use our interactive results page to get up-to-the minute results on races across the province.

You can also stream the election night special on our results page, or any of the following platforms. There will also be a streaming version of the show with ASL starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, which you can find on the platforms as indicated below.

If you don't want to miss a beat, download the CBC News app for iOS and Android, where you can sign up for push alerts that will send all of the highlights to your phone.

If you're still figuring out who to vote for, check out CBC's tools to help you make a decision including our interactive platform tracker (new window) and Vote Compass (new window).

