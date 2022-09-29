Oakville, Ont. movie theatre ’will not cave’ amid threats over new Tamil-language film

A movie theatre in Oakville, Ont. that earlier this week had its screens slashed says it has received new threats ahead of the release of a Tamil-language film.

In a video statement posted to Twitter, Film.Ca Cinemas CEO Jeff Knoll said both the theatre and his family have received threats by a criminal element that does not want the film Ponniyan Selvan shown.

We will not cave into criminals who want to tell us how to do our business, what films we exhibit or what language they are exhibited in, Knoll said.

You will not intimidate us and you will not win. We stand with our Tamil friends and neighbours as well as all others who want to enjoy the movies in English, Tamil or any other language.

Knoll says the theatre has been working closely with the Halton Regional Police Service. There will also be a police presence at the theatre through this week and into the weekend to ensure safety.

Knoll also says he suspects those behind the threats are connected to the people who slashed the theatre's screens in February, leaving about $4,500 in damage. Two people were later arrested in connection with the incident.

The Oakville theatre wasn't the only one targeted at the time. A Burlington cinema and another in Waterloo also had several of their screens slashed, with investigators saying the same suspects were involved in all three cases.

According to the investigators, the theatres were targeted because they were playing the film Bheemla Nayak.

Knoll says police are actively investigating.

CBC News