Bank of Canada to reveal summaries of rate-decision meetings starting next year

In a new report that reviews the transparency practices at central banks around the world, the IMF says the Bank of Canada sets a high benchmark for transparency.

The report also provided 10 recommendations for improving transparency, including one to consider publishing a detailed summary of monetary policy deliberations by the Governing Council.

That's similar to what happens in the United States, where the Federal Reserve periodically publishes the minutes (new window) of their two-day policy meetings several weeks after the decision is announced. This is so the public can have a better understanding of the rationale for rate decisions, including the opinions of those who may have disagreed with the final one.

Among the details in the most recent Fed minutes revealed specific reasons why the bank moved by 75 points and not the 50 that was widely expected. They also revealed that some members of the bank think another rate hike of between 50 and 75 points is likely when they next meet. Statements from Canada's central bank on rate decision day never include such projections, nor do they hint at how close they were to making a different decision than then one they announced.

The Bank of Canada says it has committed to publishing such summaries about two weeks after each rate decision starting in January 2023.

But unlike what the Fed does, the summaries won't provide attribution to individual council members and won't record votes because there are no votes in the bank's deliberation process.

In response to the report, the Bank of Canada said it welcomes the findings.