Putin mobilizes more troops for Ukraine war, threatens enemies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Putin also warned the West that it's not a bluff that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory.

The total number of reservists drafted in the partial mobilization is 300,000, officials said.

Putin said the decision to partially mobilize was fully adequate to the threats we face, namely to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview Wednesday that conscripts and students won't be mobilized — only those with relevant combat and service experience.

Shoigu said that 5,397 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far, the Kremlin's first update on casualties since March. Western estimates of Russian military losses stand at tens of thousands.

The Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament voted Tuesday to toughen laws against desertion, surrender and looting by Russian troops. Lawmakers also voted to introduce possible 10-year prison terms for soldiers refusing to fight. The measures are expected to be approved by the upper house and then signed by Putin.

In a statement to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian president said conscripts sent to the front line in Ukraine would face a similar fate as ill-prepared Russian forces who were repelled in an attack on Kyiv in the first days of the invasion.

This is a recognition of the incapacity of the Russian professional army, which has failed in all its tasks, said Sergii Nikoforov. As we can see, the Russian authorities intend to compensate for this with violence and repression against their own people. The sooner it stops, the fewer Russian sons will go to die at the front.

'It's not a bluff'

Putin accused the West in engaging in nuclear blackmail and noted statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia.

To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of NATO countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal, Putin said.

He added: It's not a bluff.

Could Ukraine gains push Putin to escalate war?

Battlefield losses in Ukraine put pressure on Putin’s war

2 days agoDuration2:01As Ukraine’s counter offensive presses on, there are concerns the war may be entering a more dangerous phase as Vladimir Putin becomes more desperate to win.

In his nightly address, Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said there were lots of questions surrounding Putin's announcements but stressed that they would not change Ukraine's commitment to retake areas occupied by Russian forces.

The situation on the front line clearly indicates that the initiative belongs to Ukraine, he said. Our positions do not change because of the noise or any announcements somewhere. And we enjoy the full support of our partners in this.

Rebukes from U.S., U.K.

The development comes with U.S. President Joe Biden set to make the case Wednesday morning to world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Russia's naked aggression in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

He'll offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in previewing the president's address.

The U.S. has contributed nearly $16 billion in aid to Ukraine since Biden took office.

U.S. leaders have made clear that the precision weapons and rocket systems provided by the U.S. and allies — including the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, and the High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile, or HARM — have been key to the dramatic shift in momentum in recent weeks that has seen Ukraine liberate a number of its towns and cities.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, meanwhile, said Putin's move was an admission that his invasion is failing.

He and his defence minister have sent tens of thousands of their own citizens to their deaths, ill-equipped and badly led, Wallace said in a statement. No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah.

Unsurprising Putin would double down, but Western resolve is strong: Rae

Canada denounces 'sham' referenda in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine

14 hours agoDuration7:34 This is just an appaling snub at the concept of democratic choice...and I think it's a defensive move by Russia, says Bob Rae, Canada's Ambassador to the UN.

Putin's televised address Wednesday came a day after Russian-controlled regions in Eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The referendums, which have been expected to take place since the first months of the war that began on Feb. 24, will start Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. Those votes are all but certain to go Moscow's way, but have been dismissed as illegitimate by Western leaders who are backing Kyiv with military and other support that has helped its forces seize momentum on battlefields in the east and south.

On the battlefield, shelling continued around Europe's largest nuclear power plant In the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar. Ukrainian energy operator Energoatom said Russian shelling again damaged infrastructure at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and briefly forced workers to start two diesel generators for emergency power to the cooling pumps for one of the reactors.

Such pumps are essential for avoiding a meltdown at a nuclear facility even though all six of the plant's reactors have been shut down. Energoatom said the generators were later switched off as main power was restored.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been a focus for concern for months because of fears that shelling could lead to a radiation leak. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling

The Associated Press with files from Reuters