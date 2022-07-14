Mandatory random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers resuming next week

Ottawa had initially suspended random testing for fully vaccinated travellers last month after airport authorities urged the government to drop the program, saying it was causing long delays at airports, although testing remained in place for those not considered fully vaccinated.

But fully vaccinated travellers will once again be subject to mandatory testing, although the government is moving the testing out of airports to nearby off-site locations, such as pharmacies. Travellers can also book a virtual self-swab appointment.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal could be subject to random testing starting Tuesday.

To qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller, a person must have received two doses of a recognized vaccine (like Pfizer, Moderna or Astra-Zeneca) or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Detecting new strains

The government maintains that random testing for air travellers is necessary to help detect new COVID-19 variants.

As demand for travel increases across the world, today's announcement marks an important step in our progress to streamline testing processes outside our airports while preventing the further spread of COVID-19, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a press release.

Those selected for random testing must complete the test within one day of their arrival, the government says.

A spokesperson for Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), the organization that runs Toronto's Pearson International Airport, said they were pleased that testing was moving offsite.

The GTAA had been one of the most vocal critics of the government prior to the suspension of random testing. The spokesperson said stopping testing at the airport has reduced delays.

The temporary pause in mandatory random testing at airports was helpful as it resulted in a smoother experience for arriving passengers, the spokesperson said in a statement.