Massive Rogers outage impacting cellphones, internet and debit payments across Canada

Telecommunications giant Rogers is experiencing a massive outage on Friday morning that is impacting wireless, cable and internet customers across the country.

The outage began some time in the early hours of Friday morning, with a wide variety of services impacted.

Just before 9 a.m. ET on Friday, the company confirmed via its Twitter account that something was indeed awry.

We are aware of issues currently affecting our networks and our teams are fully engaged to resolve the issue as soon as possible, Rogers tweeted. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.

Flanker brands are also affected, including Fido and Chatr.

Internet monitoring watchdog group reports that total internet traffic in Canada was at 75 per cent (new window) of its normal level on Friday morning.

Even services not directly controlled by Rogers, such as emergency services, travel and financial networks, are impacted.

Debit payment services are interrupted. A nationwide telecommunications outage with a network provider ... is impacting the availability of some Interac services, a spokesperson for Interac confirmed to CBC News.

Debit is currently unavailable online and at checkout. Interac e-Transfer is also widely unavailable, impacting the ability to send and receive payments.

Bell confirmed that it is having no issues on its network, although it says its customers are having difficulties connecting to anything on a Rogers network. The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted, the company said on Twitter (new window).

The Toronto Police Service tweeted that Rogers customers in that city were having trouble connecting to 911, but stressed that the 911 service itself was working properly, as long as you aren't calling from a Rogers-affiliated device.

We are working to resolve these issues, the force said.

Other emergency services reported a similar status. Although Rogers is experiencing a nationwide outage, our tests have shown 911 is still working, a spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Service told CBC News.

Internet provider TekSavvy, which buys access to Rogers network on the wholesale level and then resells it to customers, tweeted from its online help account that its own services were down and there is no ETA about when it might be restored.

The Confederation Bridge between P.E.I. and New Brunswick reported that it has lost the ability to process debit payments, and is currently only accepting cash, credit or gift cards in exchange for payment.

Bank machines and other financial networks across the country were down in places seemingly due to the issues at Rogers. Photo: CBC / Angela MacIvor

Ottawa's transit agency, OC Transpo, told its customers (new window) it is experiencing technical issues with the internet and are unable to provide some telephone services.

CBC's radio station in Kitchener, Ont., has been taken offline and off the air (new window) as a result of the outage.

It's the second time in as many years that Rogers has been rocked by a major outage, as the company's wireless and cable networks went down in a similar fashion in April 2021 (new window). At the time, Rogers blamed an issue with a software update at one of its telecom equipment suppliers.

Technology analyst Ritesh Kotak says he suspects the cause of the outage is an update gone wrong in one of Rogers's internal systems. Regardless of why, he says it underscores how vulnerable Canada's economy is to outages like this, and says he makes sure all his telecom services come from different providers for this exact reason.

It shows just how reliant we are on this technology, he said in an interview. From some government services ... to working from home, all that has literally been shut down.