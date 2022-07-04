Final settlement reached on First Nations child welfare agreement

Ottawa, the AFN and plaintiffs in two class-action cases reached an agreement-in-principle earlier this year (new window). The parties announced Monday that the agreement had been finalized.

Indigenous Services Canada says the settlement is the largest in Canadian history.

In total, $20 billion will be made available to:

First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon who were removed from their homes between April 1, 1991 and March 31, 2022.

Those affected by what the government called its "narrow definition" of Jordan's Principle (new window) , used between Dec. 12, 2007 and Nov. 2, 2017.

, used between Dec. 12, 2007 and Nov. 2, 2017. Children who did not receive an essential public service or faced delays in accessing such services between April 1, 1991 and Dec. 11, 2007.

Caregiving parents or grandparents of the children covered by the agreement who may also be eligible for compensation.

Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse said in a media statement that she expects to see the money start arriving next year.

We've held our children in our hearts and prayers throughout negotiations, Woodhouse said in her statement.

The final agreement still needs to be approved by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and the Federal Court.

The non-binding agreement reached earlier this year also includes $20 billion for long-term reform of the on-reserve child welfare system, but a final settlement on that portion has yet to be reached.

The Federal Court had dismissed Canada's application to review two human rights tribunal orders on child welfare and Jordan's Principle — which is meant to eliminate jurisdictional squabbles over paying for government services for First Nations kids.

With files from the Canadian Press