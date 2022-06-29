Government needs more time to move COVID-19 arrival testing out of airports: transport minister

The suspension started on June 11 and is set to expire on July 1. When it announced the suspension, (new window) the government said when testing returns the tests will no longer be done at airports.

At a news conference Wednesday at Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Alghabra didn't say whether the government will extend the pause on testing, just that it was under consideration.

We seem to be needing a little bit more time to address the logistics of moving it off the airport, so we're looking at possibly extending the suspension until we sort out the logistics of what the next steps are, Alghabra said.

He added that testing is an important tool to keep tabs on the virus and any potential variants that may emerge.

Random testing for COVID is critical to maintain an early warning system for our public health system, he said.

We're following the advice of experts to continue to ensure we're receiving some type of data about the type of infection importation into our country.

Ongoing issues 'unacceptable:' Alghabra

Alghabra defended his government's approach to addressing ongoing delays at some airports, saying it is focused on hiring more staff for the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

He also pointed to the government's suspension of some public health measures, such as the vaccine mandate for air and train travel (new window) and random arrival testing.

On top of long line ups and flight cancellations at airports, travellers have expressed frustration about lost and delayed luggage (new window).

Alghabra said he's spoken with a number of large airports and airlines about the problems.

What we're seeing today is while many of those CATSA and CBSA issues have significantly improved, we continue to see delays, cancellations and luggage issues, Alghabra said.

Those are unacceptable issues. The government is doing everything we can, and we've done everything we can within our abilities, and now we're working with airlines and airports to address those remaining issues.

Richard Raycraft (new window) · CBC News