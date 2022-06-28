Several people injured in exchange of gunfire at Saanich, B.C. bank, police say

The police department tweeted two suspects are in custody and officers are searching the area for a possible additional suspect.

The department says in a statement on Twitter that officers had originally been responding to a report of armed suspects at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Police have issued a shelter in place advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill X Road, and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill X Road and are asking people to avoid the area.

A witness who was in a nearby bike shop when the shooting started told a local television station he saw what appeared to be two officers shot and another person on the ground.

More to come.

