CBC Ottawa partners with Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership for their annual Welcoming Ottawa Week
After a two-year pause, Welcoming Ottawa Week (WOW is back and is expanding to more regions
CBC Ottawa is proud to partner with the Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership (OLIP) for Welcoming Ottawa Week (WOW), an annual, week-long series of dialogues, cultural and celebratory events, sports activities, documentary screenings, and other fun events.
Back from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, this year's WOW calendar (new window) kicked off with a virtual launch hosted by CBC Ottawa's Alan Neal, where five Ottawa residents were presented with Welcoming Ottawa Ambassador Awards (new window) for embodying kindness, and generosity to newcomers to Ottawa.
Launched in 2013, the week of programming and celebrations was created to welcome and showcase the hospitality of Ottawa residents to newcomers, while providing opportunities for quality interactions between newcomers and long-time residents.
This year's WOW calendar (new window) features over 50 free events happening across Ottawa and Lanark-Renfrew Counties.
To learn more, and to find information on events near you, CLICK HERE (new window).
