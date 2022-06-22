Inflation rockets even higher, to 7.7%

Statistics Canada reported Wednesday that an uptick in the price of gasoline was a major factor in the upswing. Gas prices rose by 12 per cent in the month of May alone, and are up by 48 per cent compared to where they were a year ago.

Economists had been expecting the rate to increase from the 30-year high of 6.8 per cent in April, but the numbers for May blew past those expectations.

More to come.

CBC News