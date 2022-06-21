KPMG claims it has been ’cleared’ by CRA probe of offshore tax scheme

KPMG fully and voluntarily cooperated with a thorough investigation. The investigation concluded and KPMG was cleared of any wrongdoing, KPMG spokesperson Tenille Kennedy said in a brief email on Tuesday.

The firm was responding for the first time to requests for comment from Radio-Canada, which reported Tuesday that the CRA investigation into this file had been completed for more than a year and that its conclusions had not been made public.

According to a series of reports published by CBC and Radio-Canada since 2015, KPMG set up a system through which wealthy Canadians transferred assets to the Isle of Man tax haven and then recovered the funds tax-free.

The CRA had argued in court documents that this scheme was created in 1999 to deceive tax authorities.

More to come ...

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Daniel Leblanc (new window) · CBC News · Reporter Daniel Leblanc is a reporter with more than 20 years experience in investigative journalism and federal politics. He is a past winner of the Michener Award, the Charles Lynch Award and three National Newspaper Awards.

With files from Harvey Cashore and Frederic Zalac