Shoppers Drug Mart recalls several powdered infant formula products

The warning says Shoppers Drug Mart is recalling certain Abbott-brand powdered infant formula products from the marketplace due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella contamination.

The warning notes that the products were previously recalled on Feb. 17, 2022, but some units were sold via online in error.

The products are:

964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 1 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified Infant Formula Powder.

964-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder.

400-gram containers of Similac Alimentum Step 1 Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder.

658-gram containers of Similac Advance Step 2 Milk-Based Iron-Fortified and Calcium-Enriched Infant Formula Powder.

Abbott restarted its Sturgis, Michigan, factory on June 4 after it had been closed since February due to contamination. The recall squeezed supplies that had already been strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

Food contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii and salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Although Cronobacter sakazakii is not commonly linked to human illness, in rare cases it can cause serious or fatal infections. Salmonella may cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

People who believe they became sick from consuming a recalled product should call their doctor, the government says. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The Canadian Press with files from CBC News