Retired priest charged with indecent assault after Manitoba residential school investigation

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Retired Father Arthur Masse, 92, was charged in connection with the assault on a 10-year-old girl, who was a student at the Fort Alexander residential school, northeast of Winnipeg.

The alleged assault occurred between 1968 and 1970, police said at a news conference Friday morning.

The victim in this case has endured a lot throughout the investigative process and has stood firm in speaking out about what happened to her, RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre, said at a news conference on Friday.

The most important thing to her, today, is she was heard.

Police arrested Masse at his home in Winnipeg on Thursday. He was released with conditions and will appear in court in Powerview on Monday.

This is the only current investigation into residential schools by Manitoba RCMP, and with this arrest, the investigation is concluded, police said.

More than 80 investigators worked on the case, contacting more than 700 people across North America to search for witnesses and victims, and obtaining 75 witness and victim statements.

The question may be asked: Why, with all this work, was there one charge laid and not many? Manaigre said.

Unfortunately, due to the passage of time, many of the victims are not able to participate in the investigation, whether that be for mental or physical health reasons, or because the victim is now deceased.

Potential victims were given time to consider whether they wanted to give statements to police and potentially go through the court process, RCMP said.

In addition to interviewing potential victims and witnesses, investigators went through thousands of documents and archival materials and did door-to-door canvassing. After consulting with prosecution services, police decided there will be no further charges laid in connection with this investigation.

This arrest is the culmination of a decade of work by the RCMP investigators, who would not have been able to bring this to a conclusion without the incredible bravery of the victims and witnesses who were wiling to relive past trauma and speak about what took place, Manaigre said.

If any other potential victims decide to come forward, police will follow up, Manaigre said.

The school opened in 1905 in the community of Fort Alexander, on the territory of Sagkeeng First Nation, and closed in 1970.

The Fort Alexander school had a reputation for abuse. Survivors told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission about starvation and harsh discipline.

Children from nearly two dozen First Nations attended the school for about 10 months of the year.

A criminal investigation began looking into the residential school in 2011.

