Ottawa set to announce end to vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outbound flights

The government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if there's a new variant of the virus, according to sources with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with CBC News on condition they not be named.

The vaccine mandates for travel (new window) have been in effect since Oct. 30, 2021. As the mandate was phased in, travellers had a one-month grace period where they could instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The government has been under pressure from the opposition parties (new window), as well as industry organizations (new window), to relax some public health measures in response to delays and long lineups at airports (new window).

When the vaccine mandate came into effect for travel, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said it was to keep travellers and employees in the industry safe.

Government officials, including Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam have pointed to mandates as an effective way of getting more Canadians vaccinated (new window).

But experts have questioned the effectiveness of vaccine mandates (new window) for travel with the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant. Tam has said that effective protection against the variant requires a third, booster dose (new window).

So far, the government's definition of fully vaccinated remains two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week, the federal government announced that it was suspending random COVID-19 testing (new window) at airports.

At that time, Alghabra said Ottawa was taking other measures to address airport congestion, such as hiring more security screening personnel and adding more customs kiosks at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Ashley Burke (new window), Richard Raycraft (new window) · CBC News