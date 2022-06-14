Ottawa announces suspension of vaccine mandates for domestic travel, federal employees

The federal government is set to announce Tuesday an end to vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and for outbound international travel, CBC News has learned.

The government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if a new variant of the virus emerges, said sources with direct knowledge of the decision who spoke with CBC News on the condition they not be named.

Chief government whip Steven MacKinnon confirmed early Tuesday morning that Canadians should expect an announcement rolling back vaccine mandates later in the day, but would not provide specifics.

"I think it's time to move on from some of these measures," he said. "They are being suspended.

"Of course, they could come back. The pandemic is not over. But it's time to, we think, soften up some of the measures that are in place."

The vaccine mandates for travel (new window) have been in effect since Oct. 30, 2021. As the mandates were phased in, travellers had a one-month grace period during which they could instead provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The government has been under pressure from opposition parties (new window) and industry organizations (new window) to relax some public health measures in response to delays and long lineups at airports (new window).

When the vaccine mandate came into effect for travel, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said it was to keep travellers and employees in the industry safe.

Unvaccinated Canadians have always been allowed to return to Canada. But the federal government's website says unvaccinated Canadians have to meet all "pre-entry, arrival, Day-8 testing, ArriveCAN and quarantine requirements"

or face a fine up to $5,000 or criminal prosecution.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch said that while two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine protects against severe illness or death, it's time to end the travel mandates.

"The purpose was to really prevent transmission of COVID-19 in transportation," he said. "Two doses doesn't really provide much in the way of protection against getting the infection and onward transmission of the infection for those who are infected."

WATCH: 'Right time' to end vaccine travel mandates, says specialist

'Right time' to end vaccine travel mandates, says specialist

4 hours agoDuration2:04It's reasonable for Ottawa to drop the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for travel, says infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, noting two doses doesn't prevent Omicron transmission.

Government officials — including Alghabra, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam — have pointed to mandates as an effective way of getting more Canadians vaccinated (new window).

But experts have questioned the effectiveness of vaccine mandates (new window) for travel since the emergence of the more infectious Omicron variant. Tam has said that effective protection against the variant requires a third booster dose (new window).

So far, the government's definition of "fully vaccinated" remains two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Last week, the federal government announced that it was suspending random COVID-19 testing (new window) at airports.

At that time, Alghabra said Ottawa was taking other measures to address airport congestion, such as hiring more security screening personnel and adding more customs kiosks at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Ashley Burke (new window), Richard Raycraft (new window) · CBC News