Trudeau isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 again

PM had previously tested positive in January

PM Justin Trudeau.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

Photo: La Presse canadienne / Sean Kilpatrick

RCI

For the second time this year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister, who was travelling recently in the U.S. for the Summit of the Americas, tweeted Monday morning that he feels okay and will be isolating according to public health guidelines.

The fully vaccinated Trudeau previously tested positive in January of this year, as did two of his children.

More to come ...

 CBC News

