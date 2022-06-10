Feds expected to announce an end to random arrival testing at Canada’s airports

As a result, starting as soon as Saturday, June 11, only unvaccinated travellers will be required to take a test upon entry into Canada, said a source with knowledge of the policy who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Up to now, fully vaccinated travellers were being subjected to random COVID-19 testing upon arrival.

The policy change is being billed as a pause because random arrival testing will be suspended between Saturday and June 30 — and the government could still bring it back.

Critics, including a number of public health experts, have said that this sort of testing regime is unnecessary at this stage of the pandemic. They've called the policy a bureaucratic burden that was adding to already lengthy delays at airports, which are grappling with clogged customs facilities.

The government has defended the arrival testing program as way to track how many COVID-19 cases are slipping into the country. They've also said the program could be used to detect new virus variants of concern.

The government is also expected to announce that, in the coming weeks, arrival testing for unvaccinated travellers will be moved off-site — meaning those travellers will no longer be forced to give a sample for a test at the airport. This change will mean airports can dismantle dedicated testing sites that have taken up space in the customs halls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR John Paul Tasker (new window) · CBC News · Senior writer J.P. Tasker is a senior writer in the CBC's parliamentary bureau in Ottawa. He can be reached at john.tasker@cbc.ca. Follow J.P. on Twitter (new window)

With files from Chris Hall (new window)