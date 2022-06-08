Ontario to lift most remaining mask mandates Saturday, including on public transit

Dr. Kieran Moore said in a news release on Wednesday that most mask mandates will end on June 11 at 12:00 a.m.

Moore said Ontario's COVID-19 situation, with the help of high vaccination rates, continues to improve.

He said masking is recommended in higher-risk congregate living settings, such as shelters and group homes.

While masking requirements are expiring, organizations may implement their own policies, Moore said in the release.

Ontarians should continue to wear a mask if they feel it is right for them, are at high risk for severe illness, recovering from COVID-19, have symptoms of the virus or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations down slightly

The announcement came after Ontario reported 522 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 11 more deaths on Wednesday.

Provincial masking requirements in areas such as public transit, health care settings, long-term care homes and retirement homes were initially set to expire on April 27, but that deadline was extended earlier this year to June 11.

Wednesday's reported hospitalizations are slightly down from 526 on Tuesday and 722 on the same day last week.

According to the Ontario health ministry, 41 per cent of those hospitalized were admitted specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Of those in hospital, 114 required intensive care, the same as Tuesday, but down from 127 at this time last week. Fifty-four patients require the help of ventilators to breathe.

Some 69 per cent of people in intensive care units were admitted because of the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and then tested positive.

Meanwhile, the province reported at least 1,013 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with 8,291 tests completed within the past 24 hours. However, due to testing limitations, officials say the actual number of daily new cases is likely far higher than reported.

The provincewide test positivity rate stands at 6.4 per cent.

The new deaths reported Wednesday push the province's pandemic death toll to 13,304.

