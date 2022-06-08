[Report] Health care workers and other skilled labourers are offered jobs in Nova Scotia

In an interview held by Radio Canada International with Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration Jill Balser, she said they plan to further increase the population, and their target for those settling in the province includes necessary health care workers and skilled labourers.

Our campaign is really to attract workers in health care and skilled labour. We’re seeing shortages across the province in skilled labour positions. We really need carpenters and welders, as well as bricklayers, but we also need to focus on health care, Balser said.

The province needs additional registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, continuing care assistants (CCAs) and caregivers.

Jill Balser, MLA for Digby-Annapolis and Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration in Nova Scotia. PHOTO: CBC / ROBERT SHORT Photo: CBC / Robert Short

The shortages we’re seeing nationwide in health care, we’re also seeing here in Nova Scotia. This is an opportunity to connect with people across the country and, of course, around the world who see Nova Scotia as a destination where they can work and thrive, she said.

This opportunity is appealing to Lorena Colima, a Filipino caregiver, who has been working in Qatar for over two years.

Colima plans to immediately submit her application to work in Canada when she returns to the Philippines. PHOTO: COURTESY: LOREENE COLIMA Photo: Courtesy: Loreene Colima

I’m interested in all types of patient cases. I’m a trained caregiver and have gained experience here [where I work] in Qatar as a private home caregiver, Colima said.

Colima left the Philippines to work in Qatar in September 2019. She is scheduled to return home in March and is already thinking about moving abroad and living in Canada with her family.

If there’s a chance, why not? But I will need to go first and will only bring them when I have the proper status, Colima said.

There is a shortage of nurses and caregivers, and low wages are an issue. As reported by Haley Ryan (new window) for CBC News on Wednesday, the average wage of a caregiver in the province is $17 to $19 per hour. Workers and unions are demanding for it to be raised to $25 per hour.

Colima left her child and husband in the Philippines to earn a living in Qatar. PHOTO: COURTESY: LOREENE COLIMA Photo: Courtesy: Loreene Colima

Colima is ready for any opportunity she might have in Canada. What she fears is becoming a victim of discrimination.

I don’t have any special conditions. I just want to be respected as a Filipino and not be discriminated against, she said.

According to Statistics Canada, Nova Scotia’s population surpassed one million in December 2021.

That’s a huge change, as the trend we were seeing was that the population was declining over the years, Balser said.

According to Balser, a government team has been tasked with helping newcomers settle in Nova Scotia.

We’ve hired a team of ‘navigators’ throughout the province who will be the first direct contact for anyone interested in moving to Nova Scotia. People can contact our department and we will connect them to one. For example, if someone wants to live in Halifax, they will get help navigating the supports, whether it’s looking for work or finding a house. They’ll get assistance accessing the different services, Balser explained.

The Nova Scotia government has set a target of doubling its population by 2060.

We won’t stop at one million. We plan to grow another million, to reach two million [population] by 2060. Of course, we’re working with all departments and at the community level so that when people move here, they’re connected to services, jobs and employers and know that they’re supported. I’d also like to point out that the Philippines is the third-largest country of origin for immigrants here in Nova Scotia. So, let people know that they can come here and work, and they will be welcomed, Balser said.

Rodge Cultura

Posted: January 28, 2022 17:45

This report by our reporter Rodge Culturahas been translated from Tagalog to English.