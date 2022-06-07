Quebec closes immigration pathway offered by unsubsidized private colleges

The new rules, announced Tuesday by the provincial government in collaboration with Ottawa, will go into effect starting in September 2023.

Only those who have completed a study program in a public or subsidized private college will be able to get a work permit.

The possibility of a work permit was a major selling point for unsubsidized colleges, which charge as much as $25,000 annually in tuition.

In Quebec, the number of students from India in particular has skyrocketed, from 2,686 in 2017-2018 to 14,712 two years later. Most of them attend private, non-subsidized colleges.

Reporting by CBC News has shed light (new window) on poor management at some of the colleges. In the case of three colleges that suddenly shut down (new window) last year, many students have still not had their tuition reimbursed and others were left in legal limbo.

A 2021 report by Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education revealed shortcomings around recruitment, commercial practices, governance and teaching conditions.

Changes meant to address 'integrity issues'

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet and Ottawa Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in a joint statement the change aimed to address gaps brought to light by the investigation regarding certain unsubsidized private colleges.

According to the statement, it will ensure that Quebec is not used as a gateway for settling permanently in Canada. In the other provinces, international students who have followed an unsubsidized program of study generally do not have access to this work permit.

In an interview, Boulet said there were integrity issues in the system that needed to be addressed.

We will harmonize with what is done everywhere else in Canada, he told Radio-Canada.

Unsubsidized private schools used this post-graduation work permit to recruit [and] attract people who benefited from our school system, then went elsewhere in Canada.

Martin Maltais, an expert in higher education policy and a professor at Université du Québec à Rimouski, said the move was a quicker way to address the problems with unsubsidized private colleges, rather than introducing legisative reforms.

That's probably the fastest way to act and and have results, he said.

Benjamin Shingler (new window) · CBC News