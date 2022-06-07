Teen arrested in Ontario after threatening mass shooting at Florida LGBTQ event: police

The West Palm Beach Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Monday morning and charged with threats to commit a mass shooting. Additional charges are pending, they say, including: written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

On Sunday, the Miami Police Department received a report of a threat made against the Pride on the Block 2022 event in West Palm Beach on the video chat platform Omegle, West Palm Beach police said in a news release.

Police say in the video, the teen was waving a gun, making anti-LGBTQ comments, and said he would be carrying out a mass shooting that day at the event. The teen also claimed to live in Palm Beach County, West Palm Beach police say.

Miami police notified West Palm Beach police, which launched an investigation. Police also brought in additional security to the event after being made aware of the threat.

The boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested Monday as a result of a joint international investigation between the New York Police Department, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Toronto police referred a CBC News request for more information to Peel police, saying Peel was involved in the arrest.

Peel police offered few other details, except to say that the matter has been investigated and addressed, and there is no current concern of any public safety threat.

Investigators have recovered both the video and the gun seen in it, West Palm Beach police said in its news release.

CBC News