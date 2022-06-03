GTA home sales in May down 39% from last year, prices up almost 10%: Toronto board

The Ontario board found last month's home sales totalled 7,283, down from 11,903 in May 2021 and 7,989 this past April.

The board attributed the drop in sales to higher borrowing costs that materialized because of interest rate hikes and were coupled with inflationary pressures that weighed on spending.

However, the board found buyers had more negotiating power last month as the market started to balance out.

The activity has slowed and in some places, close to a halt, said Natalie Lewin, a Toronto agent with Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Buyers 'sitting on the sidelines'

In recent weeks, realtors have noticed the pace of sales is not as torrid as it was at the start of the year. Many sellers now garner fewer offers and bidding wars for their home, pushing some to accept a lower price than they may have seen months ago.

The average home price hit $1,212,806 in May, up more than nine per cent from $1,108,124 during the same month last year.

However, the average home price was still lower than $1,253,567 in April.

Buyers are sitting on the sidelines right now and trying to take stock of what's really happening, said Lewin.

Their decisions are taking a lot longer than they have in previous years.

Where earlier this year properties were snatched up as soon as or not long after being listed, Lewin has seen many sit for weeks and even months.

She listed a property in Brampton for about $749,000 in a neighbourhood where homes were marketed for about $900,000 before. It has sat for two months.

We're not getting any action. It's pretty much like crickets, she said. And it's a great neighbourhood and it shows well.

She's seen similar a reaction with a renovated condo in Toronto she listed.

Potential buyers waiting for bottom price

The average price of a detached home in the city of Toronto, which is linked to the 416 area code, rose by 12 per cent since last year to hit more than $1.9 million in May, while semi-detached properties increased by about eight per cent to reach more than $1.4 million.

Townhouses were up by roughly 10 per cent to total slightly more than $1 million, while condos also saw a 10 per cent increase to an average of $793,000.

Detached homes were up about eight per cent to more than $1.4 million in the 905, an area surrounding Toronto that includes municipalities such as Vaughan, Mississauga and Brampton.

Semi-detached properties and townhouses in the area were up by 14 per cent each to reach more than $1 million and $950,000 respectively.

Condos in the 905 saw 20 per cent growth to an average $722,000.

There is now a psychological aspect where potential buyers are waiting for a bottom in price. This will likely continue through the summer, Kevin Crigger, TRREB's president, predicted in a release.

His board also found the number of homes people had to choose from was little changed from a year ago. May saw 18,679 new listings, down less than one per cent from 18,593 during the same month in the year prior.

Looking forward, Crigger doesn't feel the changing market will trigger a drop in demand for housing.

As homebuyers adjust to higher borrowing costs, housing demand will be supported by extremely low unemployment, high job vacancies, rising incomes and record immigration.

Tara Deschamps (new window) · The Canadian Press