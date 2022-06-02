[Report] GTA Filipino community continues to help Typhoon Rai victims in the Philippines

Filipino Achievers of Canada took the lead while the other groups joined in to help those severely affected. Right now, it’s [for] immediate needs. People are cold, you know, [and] they need clothing. The children needed some school supplies, things like that, their pens… children are our future, said Filipino Achievers of Canada president Corie Laraya-Coutts said.

Laraya-Coutts was one of the leaders collecting cash and in-kind donations on Saturday for the Tulong sa Pag-ahon fundraising campaign.

PHOTO: COURTESY: FILIPINO ACHIEVERS OF CANADA

Typhoon Rai first made landfall in parts of Bucas Grande, Siargao and the Dinagat Islands on December 16, 2021, with winds of 165 km/hr and up to 205 km/hr in the centre. A level-4 tropical storm warning was issued in Southern Leyte, Eastern Bohol, Dinagat and Siargao Island. Many of the neighbouring provinces were also affected due to the size and speed of the typhoon as it crossed the eastern seaboard in Caraga and Central Visayas (Region VII) before leaving the country.

A resident searches for his belongings after Typhoon Rai hit Talisay in December. PHOTO:ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAY LABRA Photo: Associated Press / Jay Labra

Up to 407 people were reported dead based on the latest records of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). About 66 people have yet to be found while 1,261 have been injured. A total of 38 provinces from 11 regions were affected, and the total number of homes and structures destroyed across the country has yet to be determined.

The group contacted the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) in the Philippines and extended cash donations totalling ₱430,000 (Philippine pesos). Part of the distributed aid was used to purchase generators for communities that lost power, according to LarayaCoutts.

They sent it to different barangays [so] that they could share in the community because they needed that to power the water supply like waterfilling stations. And also, at the same time, people in the neighbourhood can charge their cell phones so that they could contact their family in the area, in the Philippines or outside the country, explained a cheerful Laraya-Coutts.The group has partnered with Filipino caregiver support group Fil-Core, the Filipino-Canadian Association of Vaughn, the Filipino Centre and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce –Toronto. For this day, we are collecting in-kind goods like food, non-perishable food, blankets, summer clothes, health and child items like hygiene items that will be needed by our countrymen. I think we’re just limiting [ourselves to] the essentials or basic needs for our people, rather than sending items that are not needed over there, Philippine Chamber of Commerce – Toronto president Steve Pagao said.

The joint force is preparing in-kind donations, such as clothes and toys, to be sent to the Philippines.

The joint force is preparing in-kind donations, such as clothes and toys, to be sent to the Philippines. PHOTO: FILIPINO ACHIEVERS OF CANADA Photo: Filipino Achievers of Canada

The group is said to be in contact with an airline to expedite the delivery of the in-kind donations received. We are trying to arrange with PAL (Philippine Airlines) air shipment. Hopefully, we’ll be getting their response within the week so we could send off the first batch of our donations by next weekend, Pagao added.The group will leave it to the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) to give priority to affected areas in need.The group is open to donations or assistance from anyone who wishes to help, from the Filipino community or otherwise.

The group welcomes non-perishable foods, school supplies, summer clothes and personal hygiene items.

The group welcomes non-perishable foods, school supplies, summer clothes and personal hygiene items. PHOTO: COURTESY: FILIPINO ACHIEVERS OF CANADA Photo: Courtesy: Filipino Achievers of Canada

There are many areas in the Philippines that were severely affected, and more immediate assistance was provided in those regions. The group continues to accept cash donations to its fundraiser.

The Filipino Centre, located at 4395 Sheppard Avenue East, Toronto (Scarborough) is open as a dropoff point for in-kind donations.

Those who still want to help can call Tulong sa Pag-ahon Campaign at 647-333-4829.

Rodge Cultura

This report by our reporter Rodge Cultura has been translated from Tagalog to English.