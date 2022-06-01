Bank of Canada raises interest rate to 1.5%

The decision by the central bank to raise its rate by half a percentage point was widely expected as it moves to aggressively rein in high inflation.

With ... inflation persisting well above target and expected to move higher in the near term, the [bank] continues to judge that interest rates will need to rise further, the central bank said in a statement.

The bank's decision will increase borrowing rates for variable rate loans such as mortgages and other lines of credit.

The hike brings the bank's rate within a quarter of a point of the 1.75 per cent level it was at before the pandemic.

More to come

CBC News