Ottawa struggling to deliver benefits to disabled veterans, vulnerable populations: AG report

Karen Hogan delivered four reports Tuesday auditing the federal government's efforts to: provide disability benefits to veterans; deliver income and other benefits to vulnerable populations; use gender-based analysis to improve people's lives and help diverse prison populations.

These audits point to longstanding problems and barriers across a broad range of government activity, Hogan told reporters Tuesday. These barriers are unacceptable whether faced by Indigenous and Black offenders, or by low income individuals and veterans accessing benefits.

The report concluded that while Veterans Affairs Canada had taken steps to try and improve the application process for disability benefits, its management of the file was ineffective and the department was unable to reduce wait times for veterans.

Implementation of initiatives was slow, the report said. "Data to measure improvements was lacking. Both the funding and almost half of the employees on the team responsible for processing applications were temporary.

As a result, veterans waited too long to receive benefits to support their physical and mental health and their families' overall well-being.

Close to 40-week wait

The report found that veterans were waiting almost 40 weeks for a decision on their first application for disability benefits, when the department's average processing time for most other applications was just 16 weeks.

The report said the department had not met its standard for delivering the benefits for seven years.

The report also found that francophones, women and injured RCMP officers had to wait longer than other Canadians did for their benefits.

From April 2020 to September 2021 injured RCMP officers had to wait 38 per cent longer than Canadian Armed Forces members for benefits, Women had to wait 24 per cent longer than men and francophones had to wait 21 per cent longer than anglophones.

I'm left with the conclusion that the government failed to meet a promise that it made to our veterans: that it would take care of them if they were injured in service, Hogan said Tuesday.

This has a real consequence on the well-being of our veterans and their families.

To address the issues in the department the auditor general recommended Veterans Affairs revamp the way it organizes its data so the department can make better decisions. The report also advised the department to better plan resources so it can process applications in a timely manner.

The department said it accepted the criticism and recommendations but also blamed delays on a 40 per cent increase in the number of applications across the board and 75 per cent increase in first-time applications.

By the end of March 2022, the department expects to have cut the number of applications waiting longer than our service standard in half, the department said in its response.

Vulnerable populations and federal benefits

The auditor general also looked at how the federal government delivers benefits to hard-to-reach people and vulnerable populations, such as Indigenous people, the homeless, newcomers to Canada, including refugees, people with disabilities, seniors and youth.

The report found that government departments did not do enough to follow up on delivery of certain benefits to these groups, including the Canada child benefit, the Canada workers benefit, the guaranteed income supplement and the Canada learning bond.

The Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada did not know whether most of their targeted outreach activities had helped to increase the benefit take‑up rates for hard‑to‑reach populations, Hogan said in a statement.

As a result, they are failing to improve the lives of some individuals and families who may need these benefits the most.

To fix the problem, the auditor general said the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada need to: better measure the take-up of benefits to understand the problem; reach out to vulnerable populations more effectively and work more efficiently with other government departments.

Correctional Service Canada

Hogan's look at Correctional Service Canada, CSC, found that the department had not adjusted its programs to respond to the growing diversity of the offender population.

That approach, the report said, has contributed to an ongoing failure to remove systemic barriers that have persistently disadvantaged certain groups of offenders in custody.

We raised similar issues in our audits in 2015, 2016 and 2017, yet Correctional Service Canada has done little to change the policies, practices, tools and approaches that produce these differing outcomes, Hogan said.

The report found that because systemic barriers have not been removed, visible minorities, women and Indigenous offenders did not get access to programs that would help them successfully reintegrate into society once they are released from prison.

Gender-based analysis

The report found, for example, that Black offenders were placed at high security levels upon admission to the system at twice the rate of other prisoners. This is significant, the report said, because an offender's initial security placements affect their potentials for parole and the lengths of sentences that they serve in custody.

The audit also found that CSC had failed to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of its offender populations.

The fourth report found that the federal government has not done enough to improve gender equality outcomes for diverse groups of people.

We concluded that since our 2015 audit, limited progress had been made to identify and address barriers to implementing gender‑based analysis plus, the report said. Challenges to implementation persisted, including some that were identified in our 2009 audit.

The report said the Privy Council Office, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, and Women and Gender Equality Canada need to do a better job of working together to ensure the gender-based analysis of the provision of government services and programs delivers results.