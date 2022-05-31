- Home
Money in your pocket: breaking down the affordability promises in this provincial election
Pollsters say cost of living is the hot issue for voters, with gasoline prices at the top of the list
Almost every candidate in this Ontario election, no matter what colour their lawn signs are, is talking about affordability, the cost of living and how to put more money in your pocket.
And their parties are promising everything from rebates on studded tires to free prescription medication to dropping the sales tax on a takeout meal.
And it's tough for people to really bite in and chew into that voting sandwich and find out 'Is this bite better than that bite?' said Paul Seccaspina, the president of Sudbury-based OraclePoll Research.
Jason Boissoneault, who teaches taxation at Northern College in Timmins, says when you crunch the numbers, the savings for most voters is so small they might not even notice at the end of the month.
Since inflation is so high, these very small numbers of $15 dollars a week or $25 dollars a week are not going to go very far, he said.
There's no discussion of any of the parties of what they can do to help inflation.
Looking at the Progressive Conservative platform, most of which was summed up in the budget the Ford government tabled this spring, he figures that most voters would be looking at saving about $15 per week from various tax credits and the planned cut to gas taxes.
Boissoneault says tax credits for low and medium income seniors would see them pocket about $25 per week if the PCs are re-elected and those promises are kept.
He says one of the big differences between the Tories and their competitors is their affordability platform focuses on non-refundable tax credits which will
lower your taxable amount of income ... but it will not put you into a refund position. You're not going to see this dollar in your pocket.
At the end of the year, hopefully you won't owe as much as you did, said Boissoneault.
The New Democrats and Liberals are instead promising more direct payments, such as the $2.5 billion NDP pharmacare plan, which Boissoneault could see weekly savings of $21.85.
He says families could see a
pretty significant injection to their household budgets under a Liberal government, with an annual retroactive child care discount worth $2,750 per child per year or about $53 per week.
The Liberals are also making direct pocketbook promises with their buck-a-ride transit ticket proposal and offering to drop HST from prepared meals under $20.
That would be a little bit over a dollar off your meal. That's something that could hit home every day, said Mike Jakubo, a chartered accountant in Sudbury, who also sits on city council.
Consumers will see that directly in their pocketbook.
But he says he doubts most voters are making their decision based on which party would save them the most if they form government.
It's small, right? And what the parties are hoping is that that adds up for people. 'I maybe buy this twice a week and that's going to be three dollars a week for me,' said Jakubo.
I don't know if that's going to change someone's vote.
Many of these affordability programs are also much harder to understand than a promise to build a new highway or hospital that dominate other elections.
You can blame inflation on the Russians or blame it on whatever, said Seccaspina, who has spent decades analyzing public opinion in northern Ontario.
So there's a sleight of hand going on here all the time, right?
But he says while the rising cost of living has a history of killing governments, the timing of this election may have neutralized that.
Despite the fact that gas prices and everything else going up, there's not a sense that there's this anger with the provincial government. Yet. Next year could be different, as we head or slide into a recession, Seccaspina said.
This is kind of the election nobody wants. People are not that engaged. There's no real enthusiasm. Most people are going to be happy when it's over.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Erik White (new window)· CBC News · Journalist
Erik White is a CBC journalist based in Sudbury. He covers a wide range of stories about northern Ontario. Connect with him on Twitter @erikjwhite. Send story ideas to erik.white@cbc.ca