Quebec City mosque shooter must get chance at parole after 25 years, Supreme Court rules

Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for his attack on worshippers at the Islamic Cultural Centre on Jan. 29, 2017.

Crown prosecutors had asked the country's top court to impose a 50-year wait for parole eligibility on Bissonnette.

Friday's decision was unanimous, with all nine judges dismissing the Crown's appeal and agreeing that not only do such punishments bring the administration of justice into disrepute, but they are cruel and unusual by nature.

Supreme Court agreed with the Court of Appeal's ruling

For years, the nature of Bissonnette's crimes raised questions about whether an automatic life sentence with no parole eligibility for 25 years — the standard in Canada — was a fitting punishment.

A sentencing provision introduced in 2011 gave judges discretionary powers to hand out consecutive, 25-year blocks of parole ineligibility periods for multiple first-degree murders.

After he pleaded guilty in 2018, the Crown advocated for that option and asked the Quebec Superior Court judge to impose a parole ineligibility period of 150 years — 25 consecutive years for each of the six people he murdered.

It would have been the harshest Canadian sentence handed down since the abolition of the death penalty.

That judge handed down a life sentence with no chance of parole before 40 years — a decision that was overturned in 2020 by the Quebec Court of Appeal, who unanimously decided to set Bissonnette's wait for a chance at parole to 25 years.

Friday's ruling immediately invalidates the consecutive sentencing periods provision, introduced in 2011 by Stephen Harper's Conservative government, finding they are intrinsically incompatible with human dignity because of their degrading nature.

They deny offenders any moral autonomy by depriving them, in advance and definitively, of any possibility of reintegration into society, the ruling reads.

Ruling not a reflection of 'value of each human life'

The nine Supreme Court justices found that stacking consecutive blocks of parole ineligibility — leading to wait times of 50, 75 or even 100 years — violated Section 12 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which protects the right not to be subjected to any cruel and unusual treatment or punishment.

They also found that this violation was not justifiable under Section 1, which puts reasonable limits on Charter rights.

The six men who died in the mass shooting are Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi.

Six men died in the attack on the Quebec Mosque. They are, clockwise from top left, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi. Photo: CBC

The Court described the gunman as being fuelled by hatred but added that his actions do not negate the notion that all human beings carry within them a capacity for rehabilitation.

Everyone would agree that multiple murders are inherently despicable acts and are the most serious crimes, with consequences that last forever, the decision reads.

This appeal is not about the value of each human life, but rather about the limits of the state's power to punish offenders.

