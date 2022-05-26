Suspect dead after being shot by police after Toronto schools locked down over reports of man with rifle

THE LATEST:

Suspect dead after confronting police, says Toronto Police Chief James Ramer

Chief won't say more, citing investigation by Ontario's police watchdog

Chief credits quick response to alert residents who called 9-1-1

Schools went into lockdown as precaution, Ramer says

"I'm not aware of any other injuries that were sustained by anyone this afternoon," chief says

Toronto police said they were called to the area near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road in Port Union shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said they located the man, who they described as in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a white ball hat and a three-quarter length coat.

Officers shot the man and paramedics are on the scene, police say.

There is no wider threat to public safety, police said shortly after 2 p.m.

Joseph Howe Senior Public School and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute were out of lockdown shortly before 3 p.m.

Charlottetown Junior Public School was previously in lockdown before being moved into hold and secure, along with Centennial Road Junior Public School and William G. Davis Junior Public School, according to tweets from the Toronto District School Board.

All three schools are no longer in hold and secure.

A police officer is seen in a cordoned off area after reports of a person with rifle forced four Toronto schools into lockdown on May 26, 2022. Photo: CBC/Evan Mitsui

A hold and secure is a school response to an incident in the general vicinity, but not on or near school property. The day continues as normal inside the school, the TDSB says, but as a precautionary measure, outer doors are locked and no one can come or go from the building.

The incident comes just two days after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Texas elementary school classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers. (new window)