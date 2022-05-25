Legault fires back at Ottawa after comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21

His statements appear to have angered Quebec's premier.

It makes no sense, said François Legault, who added that the majority of Quebecers are in favour of both laws.

David Lametti weighed in on Quebec's new language law, Bill 96, which was adopted into law on Tuesday, and he said he would not rule out Ottawa taking part in a legal challenge against it.

We will keep all options on the table, he said. We won't eliminate the possibility of joining court challenges where we feel it is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of Canadians.

The sweeping new language law is large in scope.

It limits the use of English in the courts and public services and imposes tougher language requirements on small businesses and municipalities. It also caps the number of students who can attend English-language CEGEPs, which are junior colleges, and increases the number of French courses students at that level must take.

Lametti said he was concerned about the law's potential effects on immigrants, access to justice and health care in both French and English as well as Indigenous rights.

He also criticized Quebec's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause which essentially protects Bill 96 from legal challenges based on the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Quebec also used the notwithstanding clause for its controversial religious symbols law (new window) — also known as Bill 21.

I recall those debates when the Constitution came into force and the notwithstanding clause was meant to be the last word, Lametti said when meeting reporters on Wednesday morning.

It wasn't meant to be the first word.

WATCH | Federal justice minister says Canada might consider legal challenge of Bill 96:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Lametti: 'Am I any less a Quebecer because I oppose Bill 96? No'

3 hours agoDuration1:49Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti says the federal government could potentially join court challenges against Quebec's Bill 96.

Lametti said the federal government would monitor how Bill 96 is implemented before deciding whether it should intervene.

We will keep all options on the table, he said. We won't eliminate the possibility of joining court challenges where we feel it is necessary to protect the constitutional rights of Canadians.

The justice minister said he was concerned about the law's potential effects on access to justice in both French and English, Indigenous rights and health-care access.

He also singled out a clause in the law that gives sweeping powers to Quebec's language office to investigate businesses suspected of not operating in the province's official language.

"I'm a Quebecer. As a citizen of Quebec, I'm concerned about access to health care. I'm concerned the ability to conduct search and seizure and whether that violates charter rights," he said.

Antoni Nerestant (new window) · CBC New