Russian soldier sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial

Updates from Day 89 of the invasion

Court in Kyiv sentences 21-year-old Russian soldier for killing unarmed Ukrainian civilian.

Zelensky pushes for tougher action against Russia during speech at World Economic Forum.

UN tally shows war in Ukraine has pushed world's number of displaced people over 100 million (new window) .

Russian forces occupying several towns and cities in Luhansk after steady shelling.

Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin pleaded guilty to shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war.

He testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

The sentencing in Kyiv came as the three-month-old war helped push the number of people displaced worldwide to the highest level on record, according to the United Nations, with more 100 million people driven from their homes across the globe. According to the UN, the war in Ukraine has displaced about eight million people (new window) within the country, and forced six million people to leave it.

Russian diplomat quits

Meanwhile, a veteran Russian diplomat with the United Nations office in Geneva handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the aggressive war unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

Boris Bondarev, 41, confirmed his resignation in a letter Monday after a diplomatic official passed on his English-language statement to the Associated Press.

For 20 years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year, he wrote, alluding to the date of Russia's invasion.

Reached by phone, Bondarev — a diplomatic counsellor who has focused on Russia's role in the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva after postings in places like Cambodia and Mongolia — confirmed he handed in his resignation in a letter addressed to Ambassador Gennady Gatilov.

Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred, he said, telling the Associated Press that he had no plans to leave Geneva.

Call for tougher action in Davos

In Davos, Switzerland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky opened four days of talks at the World Economic Forum on Monday by telling politicians and business leaders it's time to end all trade with Russia and impose a full oil embargo.

In a virtual address, Zelensky said maximum sanctions should be imposed on Russia, and he called on foreign businesses to leave the Russian market so that they are not associated with war crimes.

In Eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have dug in around Severodonetsk, the main city under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk province of the Donbas, as Russia intensified efforts to capture it. Gov. Serhiy Haidai accused the Russians of simply intentionally trying to destroy the city ... engaging in a scorched-earth approach.

24-hour shelling in Luhansk

Haidai said Sunday that the Russians had occupied several towns and cities in Luhansk after indiscriminate, 24-hour shelling and concentrating forces and weaponry there, bringing in troops from Kharkiv to the northwest, Mariupol to the south, and from inside Russia.

But the Ukrainian military said that Russian forces were unsuccessful in their attack on Oleksandrivka, a village outside of Severodonetsk.

Ukraine's parliament voted Sunday to extend martial law and mobilize its armed forces for a third time, until Aug. 23. Ukrainian officials have said little since the war began about the extent of their country's casualties, but Zelensky said Sunday that 50 to 100 Ukrainian fighters were being killed, apparently each day, in the east.

While the east is now the focus of fighting, the conflict is not confined there. Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in Korosten, about 160 kilometres west of Kyiv, the town's deputy mayor said. It was the third straight day of apparent attacks in the Zhytomyr District, Ukrainian news agencies reported.

Dual currency for Kherson region

A Russia-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said that starting Monday, the region will officially become an area with dual currency — Russian rubles and Ukrainian hryvnyas.

Vladimir Saldo also said that an office of a Russian bank will open in the region, according to the RIA Novosti news agency.

The Russian forces took control over the Kherson region, which borders the Donetsk region to the east and Crimea to the south, early on in the war and installed a pro-Kremlin administration there. One official in this administration has announced plans to appeal to the Russian president to incorporate the region into Russia.

Putin has previously said that Russia doesn't plan to occupy Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said the residents of Ukrainian regions must determine how and with whom they want to live.

U.S., Japanese leaders condemn invasion

In Tokyo on Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined in condemning Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier on his trip to Asia, Biden signed legislation granting Ukraine $40 billion more in U.S. support for its defence against the Russian attack.

Polish President Andrzej Duda travelled to Kyiv on Sunday to support Ukraine's European Union aspirations and addressed Ukraine's parliament, receiving a standing ovation when he thanked the lawmakers for letting him speak where the heart of a free, independent and democratic Ukraine beats.

WATCH | What happened in Week 13 of Russia's attack on Ukraine:

Début du widget Widget. Passer le widget ?

Fin du widget Widget. Retourner au début du widget ?

Poland has become an important ally of Ukraine, welcoming millions of Ukrainian refugees and becoming a gateway for Western humanitarian aid and weapons and a transit point for some foreign fighters who have volunteered to fight Russian forces.

Western support — both financial and military — has been key to Ukraine's defence, helping their outgunned and outnumbered forces to repel Russia's attempt to take the capital of Kyiv and fight them to a standstill in other places. In the face of those setbacks, Moscow has outlined more limited goals in Ukraine, with its sights now on trying to expand the territory that Russia-backed separatists have held since 2014.

The Associated Press