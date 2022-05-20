Quebec City sword attacker guilty of 1st-degree murder

The jury of 11 delivered its verdict at the Quebec City courthouse on Friday, after five days of deliberation.

Carl Girouard was also convicted of five counts of attempted murder for his attacks on five other people that night.

The Crown argued that Girouard had thought about perpetrating the attacks for years and was conscious of what he was doing at the time of his crimes.

Two expert witnesses for the Crown testified that the defendant was a hypervigilant narcissist who felt the need to do something shocking to gain public recognition.

Prosecutors showed evidence suggesting that Girouard had been planning the attack since he was in his late teens: driving twice to Quebec City's historic district two years prior to the events, preparing his costume in advance, and removing some tattoos Girouard felt were impure.

The jury, composed of four men and seven women, heard that Girouard first told a social worker and a school counsellor about his mission at the age of 18.

Girouard now faces life imprisonment and will not be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.

HIs trial, which started April 11, had to be delayed twice after some jurors tested positive for COVID-19.

